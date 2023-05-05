NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 122.19% and a negative return on equity of 200.43%. The firm had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. NanoString Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NanoString Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

NSTG stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 85,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,811. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $18.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $419.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.64.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Gregory Norden purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,192. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Norden purchased 12,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at $234,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,555. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,531,000 after buying an additional 44,127 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,617,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,216,000 after acquiring an additional 434,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3,642.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 935,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 910,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

