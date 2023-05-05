National Bankshares Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$242.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$223.40.

Intact Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IFC opened at C$201.06 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$170.82 and a twelve month high of C$209.57. The company has a market cap of C$35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$196.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$197.64.

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.08 by C$0.26. Intact Financial had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of C$5.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 13.2991564 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Activity at Intact Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$5,850,000.00. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

