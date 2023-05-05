National Bankshares Raises Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $39.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from $38.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BIP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $35.69. 478,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,061. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 260.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,460,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,502 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,430,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,784,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,325,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,446,000 after purchasing an additional 989,573 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,100,000 after purchasing an additional 938,006 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.