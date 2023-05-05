National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

National HealthCare has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years.

NYSEAMERICAN NHC traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.01. 57,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,936. National HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.68. The company has a market capitalization of $875.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.35.

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $264.55 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director James Paul Abernathy acquired 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $125,011.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,355.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in National HealthCare by 57.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in National HealthCare during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 41.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 31.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

