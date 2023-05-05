Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Shares Down 0.6%

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Rating) fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.51 and last traded at $19.51. 52,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 95,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $438.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15.

Get Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSI. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter.

About Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF

The Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.