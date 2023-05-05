Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 78.8% per year over the last three years. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a payout ratio of 49.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Up 15.2 %

NYSE NGVC traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.72. 75,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,616. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $280.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after acquiring an additional 22,356 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares during the period. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

See Also

