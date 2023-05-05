NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $37.40 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and $37.40 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00006295 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00058389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00038106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00020163 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001136 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,847,056 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 896,847,056 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.84704478 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $36,384,360.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

