NEAR Protocol Price Hits $1.86 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.67 billion and $40.95 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00006308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00058607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00038077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00020233 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001132 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,847,056 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 896,847,056 in circulation.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

