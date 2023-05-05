NEAR Protocol Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00006220 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $47.02 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00058453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00037879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00019643 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001119 BTC.

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,847,056 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

