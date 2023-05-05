Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Netflix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.5 %

Netflix stock opened at $320.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $379.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.31. The firm has a market cap of $142.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.