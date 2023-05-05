Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Shares Sold by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lowered its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

NRO traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 29,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,032. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.0312 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

