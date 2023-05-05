NevGold (OTC:NAUFF) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of NevGold Corp. (OTC:NAUFF – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 0.27 and last traded at 0.27. 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 20,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.26.

NevGold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.29.

NevGold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NevGold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver polymetallic deposits. It owns interests in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash projects in Nevada, the United States; and the Ptarmigan silver polymetallic project in British Columbia, Canada.

