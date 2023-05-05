New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

New Fortress Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -38.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $30.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after purchasing an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,468,000 after purchasing an additional 290,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,954,000 after purchasing an additional 72,760 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

NFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

