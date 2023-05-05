New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

NYMT has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 699,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,163. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.80. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust

About New York Mortgage Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,478,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,802 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,593,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 952,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,413,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,760,000 after buying an additional 714,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

