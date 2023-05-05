New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
NYMT has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.
New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance
Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 699,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,163. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.80. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.
Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.