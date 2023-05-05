NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Trading Down 1.1%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 14,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 97,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

NEXE Innovations Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$44.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 12.04.

About NEXE Innovations

NEXE Innovations Inc manufactures and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

