Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 243.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group comprises about 0.8% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXST. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,832,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,391,000 after buying an additional 398,397 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 352.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 251,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 195,832 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 368,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,518,000 after purchasing an additional 175,602 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,629,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth $15,181,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST traded up $8.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.93. 115,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,331. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.01 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.09.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.57 by $0.47. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.36%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $73,489.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,539.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,019.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $73,489.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,539.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,084 shares of company stock worth $1,373,441 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

