NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 108.20 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 107.60 ($1.34). Approximately 1,622,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 830,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.40 ($1.34).

NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a current ratio of 13.98 and a quick ratio of 13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £635.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 105.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 108.42.

Get NextEnergy Solar Fund alerts:

NextEnergy Solar Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a GBX 1.88 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,636.36%.

About NextEnergy Solar Fund

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.