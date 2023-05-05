NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.54.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

NEX stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $870.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth $408,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 234.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 172,372 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 186.9% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 763,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 497,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

