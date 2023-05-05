NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,714 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,885 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $33,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,755,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.02 and a 200-day moving average of $115.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

