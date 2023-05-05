Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Insider Sells $37,677.96 in Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) insider David Crombie sold 10,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $37,677.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 252,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Crombie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, David Crombie sold 107,284 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $741,332.44.

Nine Energy Service Price Performance

NINE stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 908,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,708. The firm has a market cap of $126.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $17.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nine Energy Service ( NYSE:NINE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $166.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a net margin of 2.43%. Research analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Nine Energy Service in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nine Energy Service

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 1,936.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the second quarter valued at $30,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the first quarter valued at $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc is an oilfield services business, which engages in the provision of services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded on September 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

