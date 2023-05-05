Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.58. 37,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 46,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transportation services. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Liner, Air Freight, Logistics, Irregular Specialized Liner, Real Estate and Others. The Liner segment engages in the oceangoing cargo shipping, transportation agency , container terminal, port transportation and tugboat businesses.

