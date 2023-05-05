Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,060,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 147,874 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 3.89% of MasTec worth $256,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.46. 157,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,016. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $103.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

