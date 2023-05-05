Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,864,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,402 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for 1.0% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.54% of Republic Services worth $627,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,922,000 after purchasing an additional 65,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after buying an additional 302,987 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,590,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,437,000 after acquiring an additional 257,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,053,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,351,000 after acquiring an additional 59,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.82.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RSG traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $146.18. The stock had a trading volume of 131,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,827. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

