Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.85% of Synopsys worth $410,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,149,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,740,000 after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 834,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,455,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after acquiring an additional 347,807 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $370.73. 53,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,926. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $392.79. The company has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $372.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.09.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

