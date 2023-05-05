Nordea Investment Management AB Has $277.30 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,006,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,034 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AGCO were worth $277,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.42. The stock had a trading volume of 111,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,167. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

