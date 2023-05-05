Nordea Investment Management AB Has $291.87 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 829,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96,318 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.20% of United Rentals worth $291,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,521,122,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in United Rentals by 27.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United Rentals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,151,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 909,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Rentals Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $9.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $337.97. 161,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,375. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $481.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $395.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.46.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.