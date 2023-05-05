Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 982,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,575 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hershey were worth $228,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Hershey Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.97. The stock had a trading volume of 80,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.41. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

