Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 15,879 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,879 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $367,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded up $2.99 on Friday, reaching $376.58. The company had a trading volume of 332,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,243. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $111.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $395.43 and a 200-day moving average of $410.32. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

