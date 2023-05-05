Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 38,245 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,245 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.34% of Automatic Data Processing worth $333,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,146,000 after purchasing an additional 967,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,974,000 after acquiring an additional 461,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.59. 107,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

