Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up 1.6% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $444.09. 68,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,729. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $430.93 and a twelve month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

