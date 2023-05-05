Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Shares Gap Down to $48.33

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.33, but opened at $46.36. Northwest Natural shares last traded at $47.72, with a volume of 17,813 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NWN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $462.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.46 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 173,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 88,347 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth $1,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

