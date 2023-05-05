Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, March 10th. Maxim Group cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NWN stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,185. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $55.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $462.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.46 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 322.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.