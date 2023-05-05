Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.19

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 29544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Nova Leap Health Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$16.38 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25.

Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$9.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.21 million. Nova Leap Health had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. Analysts predict that Nova Leap Health Corp. will post 0.0380518 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nova Leap Health

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

