Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 8,235.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO stock traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $162.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,531. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $172.97. The company has a market capitalization of $368.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $657.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

