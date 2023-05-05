NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. NOW had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOW Price Performance

Shares of DNOW stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 816,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.61. NOW has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOW

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 173.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 60.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW Company Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NOW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

