Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NUS traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.12. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average is $40.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,420.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Emma S. Battle sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $41,157.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,280.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,420.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,115 shares of company stock worth $3,649,237 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

