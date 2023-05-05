Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $11.99. 37,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 44,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 197,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

