Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $11.99. 37,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 44,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
