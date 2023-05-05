NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

NVE Stock Up 17.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $90.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.30. The stock has a market cap of $436.15 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.26. NVE has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $91.33.

Get NVE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NVE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NVE news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $78,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 575.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 65,754 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVE during the fourth quarter worth about $3,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVE by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in NVE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVE

(Get Rating)

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.