Nwam LLC Sells 283 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,417 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,642 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 3,136,223 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after buying an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $291,294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Visa by 30.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,052,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research firms recently commented on V. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.96.

V stock opened at $225.60 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $424.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.97 and a 200 day moving average of $217.11.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

