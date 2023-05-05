Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has raised its dividend by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 87.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $21.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.89 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OCSL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $98,000. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Featured Articles

