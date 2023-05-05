Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.89 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance
OCSL stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $18.04. 509,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,440. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.34 and a beta of 1.17.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,504.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on OCSL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.