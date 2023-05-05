Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.89 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

OCSL stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $18.04. 509,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,440. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.34 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,504.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 53,343 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OCSL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

