Omeros (OMER) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Omeros to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Omeros to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Omeros Stock Performance

Shares of OMER stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. Omeros has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Omeros

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Omeros in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 797,034 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Omeros by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 246,800 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 324,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 177,870 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter worth $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Recommended Stories

