Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $278.00 million-$288.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.65 million. Omnicell also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.80 EPS.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $65.21. 65,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,028. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.14. Omnicell has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $125.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.20. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $297.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.22.

In other Omnicell news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 424.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 28.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 32.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

