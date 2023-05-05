One Equity Partners Open Water I (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) Trading Down 0.2%

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 16,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 10,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 48.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the second quarter worth $334,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 8.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Company Profile

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

