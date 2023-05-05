Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Onto Innovation updated its Q2 guidance to $0.75-0.90 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.75-$0.90 EPS.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded up $4.21 on Friday, reaching $86.32. The company had a trading volume of 264,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,681. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.46. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $89.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onto Innovation Company Profile

ONTO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

