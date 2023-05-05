Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 29.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,867,000 after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $181.33 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The company has a market cap of $91.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.53.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.