Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $195.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.18 and a 200-day moving average of $209.19.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

