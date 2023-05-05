Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,457 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,039 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Target by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 643,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $152.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $235.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.21.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

