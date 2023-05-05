Optimism Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $620.74 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Optimism has a market cap of $620.74 million and $107.47 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00006674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Optimism

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,844,141 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.

