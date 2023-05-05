Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Decreased by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 257,451 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 6.1% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.08% of Oracle worth $169,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 11.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $735,431,120,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

ORCL traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $96.53. 2,961,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,029,826. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.29. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $260.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

